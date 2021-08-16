Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,141,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,975 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.76% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $5,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLX. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 13.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,006,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after acquiring an additional 233,549 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,190,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,013,000 after buying an additional 362,023 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 213.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 32,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HLX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

In related news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $207,506.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $3.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $583.58 million, a P/E ratio of 48.38 and a beta of 3.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.12. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $6.76.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 0.17% and a net margin of 1.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

