Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $5.43 Million Holdings in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 693,125 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,702 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.69% of Harmonic worth $5,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 11.5% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 2.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 82,842 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 2.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 77,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,248 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 0.4% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 794,547 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmonic alerts:

HLIT stock opened at $9.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $983.45 million, a P/E ratio of -965.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.76. Harmonic Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $10.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.45.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $113.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.59 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HLIT. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $589,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Harmonic

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.