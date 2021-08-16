Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 14,432 Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,432 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.31% of Ping Identity worth $5,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the 1st quarter worth about $9,441,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ping Identity during the 1st quarter worth about $537,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Ping Identity during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ping Identity by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 12,327 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.92.

In other news, major shareholder Vista Equity Partners Fund Vi, sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $142,500,000.00. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PING stock opened at $24.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.47 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.34. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $19.97 and a 52 week high of $37.50.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.10 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 11.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

