Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,616 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,472 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of South State worth $5,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South State in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of South State by 1,050.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South State in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of South State in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of South State by 38.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get South State alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.22 target price on shares of South State in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. South State currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.84.

In other news, CFO William E. V. Matthews purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $71,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,533. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO John C. Corbett purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSB opened at $71.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.12. South State Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.90.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. South State had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 10.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that South State Co. will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.28%.

South State Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

Featured Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB).

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.