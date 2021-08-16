Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 50,645 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,645 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $6,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altice USA during the first quarter worth about $2,255,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth about $519,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Altice USA by 2.4% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 122,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Altice USA by 50.7% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 28,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA during the first quarter worth about $81,000. 55.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $28.24 on Monday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $38.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.16.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 129.77% and a net margin of 8.00%. As a group, research analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $87,443,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,719,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,905,339.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Grau sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $1,107,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,852 shares in the company, valued at $4,940,477.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,389,000 shares of company stock worth $88,854,940 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Altice USA from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Altice USA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Altice USA from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Altice USA from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.21.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

