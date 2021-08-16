Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,169 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,454 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.71% of CryoLife worth $6,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CryoLife by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,968,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $157,355,000 after buying an additional 152,072 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CryoLife by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,670,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,726,000 after buying an additional 118,189 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 952,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,508,000 after purchasing an additional 74,061 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,418,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,025,000 after purchasing an additional 16,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 101,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 33,779 shares during the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on CRY shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CryoLife from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CryoLife from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Mccall sold 5,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $170,887.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,012 shares in the company, valued at $3,635,004.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP John E. Davis sold 12,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $377,838.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,236 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,139.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

CryoLife stock opened at $25.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 2.74. CryoLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.13 and a 1-year high of $32.34. The stock has a market cap of $988.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.09 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.62.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). CryoLife had a positive return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that CryoLife, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About CryoLife

CryoLife, Inc engages in the manufacture, process and distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of BioGlue products, aortic stents and stent grafts, On-X products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy, PerClot, and PhotoFix.

