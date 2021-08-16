Private Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,048 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BMY shares. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

NYSE:BMY opened at $67.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $69.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.74, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

