Private Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) by 151.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,656 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MP. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the first quarter valued at $43,183,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MP Materials by 59,499.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,092 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in MP Materials by 109.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,100 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 487.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 847,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,455,000 after buying an additional 702,849 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 150,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $5,725,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $1,014,344.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,410,251.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MP opened at $36.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.39. MP Materials Corp. has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 13.80 and a quick ratio of 13.41.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MP Materials from $40.00 to $37.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. MP Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.28.

MP Materials Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

