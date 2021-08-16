Private Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.58 Million in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 50,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,000. Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,395,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,350,000 after purchasing an additional 535,049 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the first quarter worth $119,694,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the first quarter valued at $21,962,000. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 788,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,761,000 after purchasing an additional 346,851 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 592,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,366,000 after buying an additional 60,692 shares in the last quarter.

ILF stock opened at $29.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.76. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 12-month low of $20.63 and a 12-month high of $32.52.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

