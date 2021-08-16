Private Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $2.28 Million in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 47,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,000. Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWW. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 104.8% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,929,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,565,000 after purchasing an additional 987,166 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 146.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,345,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,984,000 after buying an additional 799,801 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1,023.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 548,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,051,000 after buying an additional 499,883 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the first quarter valued at about $10,668,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the first quarter worth about $10,115,000.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

EWW stock opened at $49.62 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.38. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 52-week low of $30.82 and a 52-week high of $50.21.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.