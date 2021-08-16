Private Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000.

NASDAQ:PHO opened at $57.96 on Monday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $37.91 and a 1-year high of $57.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

