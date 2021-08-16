Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 126,900 shares, a decline of 38.6% from the July 15th total of 206,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 853,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Professional Diversity Network stock opened at $1.26 on Monday. Professional Diversity Network has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $5.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.61.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 161.42% and a negative net margin of 73.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Professional Diversity Network during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network in the first quarter worth $226,000. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

Professional Diversity Network, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of online network. It operates through the following segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and Corporate Overhead. The PDN Network segment consists of online professional networking communities with career resources tailored to the needs of various cultural groups.

