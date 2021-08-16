Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Guggenheim downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Progyny in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Progyny in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $46.13 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 59.14 and a beta of 1.79. Progyny has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $66.61.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 17.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Progyny news, COO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total transaction of $1,343,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 499,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,936,065.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 277,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $17,822,160.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,417,403 shares of company stock worth $86,540,823. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Progyny by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 196,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,746,000 after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Progyny by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Progyny by 234.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 16,051 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Progyny during the 1st quarter worth about $20,811,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Progyny by 346.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,782,000 after purchasing an additional 135,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

