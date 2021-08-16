Project Pai Tops One Day Volume of $892,707.00 (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 16th. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $32.54 million and approximately $892,707.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for $0.0208 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00027150 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00043169 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000067 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,767,602,210 coins and its circulating supply is 1,564,511,409 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

