Prometeus (PROM) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11.32 Million

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 16th. One Prometeus coin can currently be purchased for $18.83 or 0.00040682 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Prometeus has traded 28.2% higher against the dollar. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $309.73 million and approximately $11.32 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00063028 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003212 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00017095 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $427.16 or 0.00922955 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.69 or 0.00109530 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00047401 BTC.

About Prometeus

Prometeus is a coin. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet . Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Prometeus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

