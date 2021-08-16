Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NYSEARCA:EQRR) Shares Down 1.2%

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NYSEARCA:EQRR)’s stock price fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $48.37 and last traded at $48.69. 829 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 5,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.26.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.53.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.