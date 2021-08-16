ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Keating Investment Counselors Inc.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. cut its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the period. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,940.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 77,012 shares in the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 241,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,805,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. HT Partners LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter.

NOBL stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.64. 247,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.71.

