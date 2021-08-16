Prosper Price Reaches $1.63 on Exchanges (PROS)

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. Prosper has a total market capitalization of $7.28 million and $1.07 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prosper coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.63 or 0.00003443 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Prosper has traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00056927 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002798 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00013559 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Prosper Coin Profile

Prosper (CRYPTO:PROS) is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Prosper Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prosper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prosper using one of the exchanges listed above.

