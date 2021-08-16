Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

PROSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

PROSY stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.03. 1,795,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,600. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Prosus has a 52 week low of $15.85 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

