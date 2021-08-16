Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.43 Million

Brokerages predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) will announce sales of $3.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.30 million and the highest is $5.00 million. Protagonist Therapeutics posted sales of $13.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full year sales of $13.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.19 million to $18.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $43.82 million, with estimates ranging from $9.10 million to $75.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 299.39% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%.

PTGX has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities started coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Protagonist Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Shares of PTGX opened at $47.69 on Monday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $50.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.84 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.92.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 913,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,662,000 after acquiring an additional 68,195 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $259,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $82,000.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

