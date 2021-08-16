Provident Financial (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) Upgraded by Peel Hunt to Hold

Provident Financial (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Provident Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

OTCMKTS FPLPY opened at $4.00 on Monday. Provident Financial has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.40. The company has a current ratio of 17.52, a quick ratio of 17.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Provident Financial Plc engages in the business of supplying personal credit products. It operates through four segments: Vanquis Bank, Consumer Credit Division, Moneybarn and Central. The Vanquis Bank segment issues credit cards to people who are often declined by mainstream card providers. The Consumer Credit division segment offers home credit loans; online lending; and operates as loan guarantor.

