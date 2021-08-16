Proxim Wireless Co. (OTCMKTS:PRXM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Proxim Wireless Co. (OTCMKTS:PRXM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

PRXM opened at $1.28 on Monday. Proxim Wireless has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $5.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.92.

Get Proxim Wireless alerts:

Proxim Wireless Company Profile

Proxim Wireless Corporation provides Wi-Fi, point-to-point, and point-to-multipoint 4G wireless network technologies for wireless Internet, video surveillance, and backhaul applications. It offers wireless broadband and backhaul products, wireless LAN access products, and network controllers. The company's products have applications in transportation, video surveillance, mobility, Wi-Fi offload, backhaul, wireless broadband/ISP, government, carrier Wi-Fi, retail Wi-Fi, and enterprises WLAN.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Proxim Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proxim Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.