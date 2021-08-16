Proxim Wireless Co. (OTCMKTS:PRXM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Proxim Wireless Co. (OTCMKTS:PRXM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.
PRXM opened at $1.28 on Monday. Proxim Wireless has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $5.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.92.
Proxim Wireless Company Profile
