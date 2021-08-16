Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Shares Gap Down to $42.39

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $42.39, but opened at $41.11. Prudential shares last traded at $40.66, with a volume of 4,878 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on PUK. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $52.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.1074 dividend. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is 12.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUK. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Prudential by 38.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 14,140 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Prudential by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Prudential by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 864,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after purchasing an additional 42,897 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Prudential in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 50,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Prudential (NYSE:PUK)

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

