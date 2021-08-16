Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.12.

Several analysts have weighed in on PRYMY shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prysmian in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.12 price objective on Prysmian and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Prysmian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Get Prysmian alerts:

OTCMKTS PRYMY opened at $18.97 on Monday. Prysmian has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $19.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.95.

Prysmian SpA engages in the development, design, manufacturing, supply, and installation of cables. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment involves in the provision of trade and installers, power distribution and overhead lines, specialties and OEM, elevators, automotive, network components, core oil and gas and DHT, and sales of residual products.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Prysmian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prysmian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.