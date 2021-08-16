PSP Swiss Property AG (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) Short Interest Down 40.0% in July

PSP Swiss Property AG (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the July 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSPSF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PSP Swiss Property in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PSP Swiss Property in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get PSP Swiss Property alerts:

PSPSF opened at $133.10 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.63. PSP Swiss Property has a fifty-two week low of $110.18 and a fifty-two week high of $136.63.

PSP Swiss Property AG, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates real estate properties in Switzerland. It operates through Real Estate Investments and Property Management segments. The company owns, operates, and leases office, retail and commercial, and storage properties; and parking spaces.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for PSP Swiss Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PSP Swiss Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.