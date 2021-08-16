Public Mint 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.67 Million (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 14% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 16th. Public Mint has a market cap of $2.30 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Public Mint coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000283 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Public Mint has traded 23% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00064596 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000682 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000070 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Public Mint Coin Profile

Public Mint (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

