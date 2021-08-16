Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Acquired by OLD Republic International Corp

OLD Republic International Corp boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 82.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,217,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Public Service Enterprise Group makes up 1.4% of OLD Republic International Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. OLD Republic International Corp owned 0.24% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $72,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,272,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,182,000 after acquiring an additional 16,334 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 438,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,390,000 after acquiring an additional 235,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 8,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

PEG stock opened at $64.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $50.32 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.34. The firm has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.48%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total value of $303,424.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,918 shares in the company, valued at $5,579,411.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $1,820,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,080 shares of company stock worth $2,480,166 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.72.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.