Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Given New $322.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Truist Securities from $315.00 to $322.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PSA. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.91.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Shares of PSA stock traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $316.87. 2,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,161. The stock has a market cap of $55.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.11. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $196.43 and a 1 year high of $316.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $305.88.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total transaction of $151,695.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 7.3% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 8.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 670,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,693,000 after purchasing an additional 51,071 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 10.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 12.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 171,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,698,000 after purchasing an additional 19,342 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 6.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.