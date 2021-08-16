Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Given New $322.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Truist Securities from $315.00 to $322.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.62% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PSA. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.91.
Shares of PSA stock traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $316.87. 2,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,161. The stock has a market cap of $55.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.11. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $196.43 and a 1 year high of $316.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $305.88.
In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total transaction of $151,695.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 7.3% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 8.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 670,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,693,000 after purchasing an additional 51,071 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 10.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 12.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 171,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,698,000 after purchasing an additional 19,342 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 6.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.
About Public Storage
Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.
