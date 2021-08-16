Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $315.00 to $322.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Public Storage traded as high as $317.81 and last traded at $316.55, with a volume of 4395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $314.67.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.91.

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total value of $151,695.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Public Storage during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Public Storage by 373.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Public Storage by 62.5% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $305.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $55.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.11.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.40%.

About Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

