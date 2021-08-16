PutinCoin (PUT) Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 23% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. In the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. PutinCoin has a total market cap of $548,087.03 and approximately $536.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PutinCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,120.35 or 1.00004509 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00034909 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007160 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00080718 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000998 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00012798 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000570 BTC.

About PutinCoin

PutinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

