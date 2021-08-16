Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Price Reaches $12.94 on Top Exchanges (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded up 17.8% against the US dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $12.94 or 0.00027889 BTC on exchanges. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market cap of $3.41 million and $9,503.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00057617 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.75 or 0.00135254 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.61 or 0.00158672 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003994 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,522.05 or 1.00276110 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $428.47 or 0.00923538 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.97 or 0.00700454 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

