Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Airbnb, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Airbnb in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 13th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart anticipates that the company will earn ($0.56) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.97.

ABNB opened at $152.76 on Monday. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.21. The firm has a market cap of $94.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 265.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,287,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928,106 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 180.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503,302 shares in the last quarter. Greylock Xiii GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at $862,284,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at $437,299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 486,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $68,055,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 550,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,016,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $29,428,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 399,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,756,974.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,727,795 shares of company stock valued at $394,072,582 in the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

