Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:BR)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.02. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.44 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.15 EPS.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 45.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $174.36 on Monday. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a one year low of $126.77 and a one year high of $175.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.76.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at $26,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 38.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.8% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $2,146,074.84. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 68,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,695,861.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $219,108.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,514.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,890 shares of company stock worth $2,522,746 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 40.64%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

