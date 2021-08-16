Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX) Issued By Oppenheimer

PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of PhenixFIN in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PhenixFIN’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

NYSE PFX opened at $42.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.06 million, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.78. PhenixFIN has a twelve month low of $14.70 and a twelve month high of $43.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.37. The company has a quick ratio of 59.29, a current ratio of 59.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $2.57. PhenixFIN had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 29.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of PhenixFIN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PhenixFIN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PhenixFIN in the 1st quarter valued at about $442,000. Moab Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PhenixFIN in the 1st quarter valued at about $827,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of PhenixFIN in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,818,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

PhenixFIN Corporation is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

