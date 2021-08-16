Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Accuray Incorporated Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Accuray in a report released on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Accuray’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ARAY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Accuray from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ ARAY opened at $3.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.40 million, a PE ratio of -52.14 and a beta of 1.86. Accuray has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $6.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Accuray had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARAY. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Accuray during the first quarter worth $298,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accuray by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 775,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 104,964 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Accuray by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 127,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 55,900 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accuray by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 170,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Accuray by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 7,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

