Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Raised by Piper Sandler (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $7.37 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $6.76. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $2,235.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q2 2022 earnings at $8.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $8.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $8.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $33.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $46.60 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,746.87.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,887.81 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $1,172.29 and a 52-week high of $1,912.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,620.42. The firm has a market cap of $53.04 billion, a PE ratio of 91.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 1,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,521 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,907.34, for a total transaction of $2,901,064.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,846,361.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $141,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,494 shares of company stock worth $49,541,857 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

