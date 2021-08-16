Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Increased by Analyst

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research report issued on Friday, August 13th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.38. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Crestwood Equity Partners’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The pipeline company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($1.01). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $929.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.30.

Shares of CEQP opened at $27.06 on Monday. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $33.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 3,571.4% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,420,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,813 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the first quarter valued at about $5,584,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the first quarter valued at about $723,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 0.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 324,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Crestwood Equity Partners news, EVP Joel Christian Lambert sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.24%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is -657.89%.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

