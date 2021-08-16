Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for ONEOK, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of ONEOK in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 13th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.90. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for ONEOK’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%.

OKE has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.31.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $52.45 on Monday. ONEOK has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $57.55. The firm has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cpwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at $357,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in ONEOK during the second quarter worth about $275,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 5.4% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 895,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,809,000 after purchasing an additional 46,200 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 82.5% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 212,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,833,000 after purchasing an additional 96,171 shares during the period. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 263.38%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

