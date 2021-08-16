Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Titanium Transportation Group Inc. Raised by Cormark (CVE:TTR)

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (CVE:TTR) – Investment analysts at Cormark increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Titanium Transportation Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. Cormark also issued estimates for Titanium Transportation Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$92.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$85.70 million.

TTR opened at C$3.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$142.69 million and a PE ratio of 18.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.43. Titanium Transportation Group has a 1-year low of C$1.39 and a 1-year high of C$4.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.27.

About Titanium Transportation Group

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset-based transportation and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including 53' dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.

