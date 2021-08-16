Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for UpHealth, Inc. Raised by Oppenheimer (NYSE:UPH)

UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for UpHealth in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for UpHealth’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UpHealth in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UpHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on UpHealth in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

UPH opened at $5.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.42. UpHealth has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $12.12.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $532,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

About UpHealth

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

