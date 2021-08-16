Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canopy Growth in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.02. The business had revenue of $136.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.29 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 200.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CGC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Canopy Growth from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Canopy Growth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.01.

CGC stock opened at $18.06 on Monday. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $56.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 10.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 2.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in Canopy Growth by 485.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Canopy Growth by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

