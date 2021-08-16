Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Advantest Co. Cut by Analyst (OTCMKTS:ATEYY)

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Advantest in a report issued on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.81. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Advantest’s FY2022 earnings at $3.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ATEYY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATEYY opened at $84.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.93. Advantest has a 52 week low of $45.86 and a 52 week high of $100.79.

Advantest Company Profile

Advantest Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and Component Test Systems, Mechatronic and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test Systems segment offers test systems for semiconductors and electronic component industries.

