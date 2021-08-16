Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Raised by Analyst

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) – Research analysts at Desjardins increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of CAE in a research report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.14. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for CAE’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. CAE had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 3.50%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on CAE from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price target on CAE from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial raised CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

NYSE CAE opened at $28.77 on Monday. CAE has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $32.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 92.81, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.63.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of CAE by 161.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 24,604,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $692,846,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in CAE by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,774,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $577,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067,096 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CAE by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,595,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $264,749,000 after acquiring an additional 333,708 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in CAE by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,083,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $156,559,000 after acquiring an additional 59,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in CAE by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,603,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $141,779,000 after acquiring an additional 462,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.