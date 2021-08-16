Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Raised by Truist Securiti (NYSE:FNF)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Fidelity National Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.42. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Fidelity National Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 17.05%.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

NYSE:FNF opened at $49.06 on Monday. Fidelity National Financial has a twelve month low of $29.82 and a twelve month high of $49.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Fidelity National Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 3rd that allows the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.97%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 30,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $1,399,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $5,421,675.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 589,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,476,781.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 322,054 shares of company stock worth $14,970,351. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 3.6% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,158,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,719,000 after purchasing an additional 146,124 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 536,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,793,000 after acquiring an additional 12,402 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 28.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 7,724 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 353,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,363,000 after acquiring an additional 12,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.