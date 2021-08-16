Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Boosted by Analyst

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Haemonetics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Haemonetics’ FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.22 EPS.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.14%.

HAE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CJS Securities upgraded Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet cut Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. initiated coverage on Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Haemonetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.25.

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $61.14 on Monday. Haemonetics has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $142.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 48.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.51.

In related news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $650,896.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $56,514.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,802 shares of company stock worth $1,043,835. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 7,350.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

