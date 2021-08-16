Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Raised by Analyst

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ross Stores in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.89.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. OTR Global upgraded Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $124.66 on Monday. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $84.68 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a PE ratio of 51.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,193,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Saturna Capital CORP boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.8% in the second quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 10,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 1.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 11.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 4.7% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 14.2% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 794 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

