Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for American Water Works Company, Inc. Issued By US Capital Advisors (NYSE:AWK)

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Water Works in a research note issued on Friday, August 13th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $1.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.57. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for American Water Works’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AWK. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.50.

Shares of AWK opened at $178.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.58. The firm has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of 43.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. American Water Works has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $180.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.603 per share. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.79%.

In related news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AWK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,674,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,349,922,000 after purchasing an additional 911,406 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in American Water Works by 1,914.7% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 329,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,419,000 after acquiring an additional 313,280 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in American Water Works by 4.0% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,580,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $858,849,000 after acquiring an additional 215,436 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,909,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

