Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Issued By Oppenheimer

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Baidu in a report released on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Pei now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.27. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $370.00 to $357.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. China Renaissance Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (down from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $152.45 on Monday. Baidu has a 52 week low of $115.59 and a 52 week high of $354.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $180.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $51.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 16,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 985 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

