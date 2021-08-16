Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Bumble in a report released on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bumble’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Bumble from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bumble from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Bumble from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Bumble from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Bumble stock opened at $49.57 on Monday. Bumble has a 12 month low of $38.91 and a 12 month high of $84.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.97.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04).

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMBL. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at $369,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at $3,633,000. Finally, Wolfswood Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at $6,238,000.

In related news, Director Amy Griffin purchased 117,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.81 per share, with a total value of $5,030,175.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

