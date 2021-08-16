Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Issued By SVB Leerink

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Design Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.11). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Design Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.76) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.23) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DSGN. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Design Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGN opened at $16.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.15. Design Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $50.50.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $146,409,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $81,702,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $75,788,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $65,380,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $42,955,000. 43.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

